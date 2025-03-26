Kolkata, The ruling TMC has compiled a list of MLAs absent during the last few days of the Assembly budget session, defying the party whip, and plans to address the issue with "disciplinary action" once CM Mamata Banerjee returns from her London visit later this week, party sources said on Wednesday. TMC compiles list of absentee MLAs, to take action after CM returns from London

According to TMC sources, the TMC's Disciplinary Committee will take further action once they receive a list from the office of Speaker Biman Banerjee regarding lawmakers who had requested leave.

During the second phase of the budget session, the TMC had issued a whip directing MLAs to be present in the Assembly on March 19 and 20.

The party's disciplinary body is scrutinising the attendance, and it has been found that over 30 MLAs were absent during the last few days of the Budget session.

The party is seeking an explanation from these lawmakers about their absence despite the party's directive to be present.

According to party sources, TMC leadership considers repeated absenteeism a serious issue.

"This is nothing but an act of irresponsibility. Despite issuing a whip, several legislators are habitually skipping the assembly. The party has decided to take firm action against them," a senior TMC leader said.

TMC sources revealed that the process of compiling the absentee list has been completed, and once the details from the Speaker's office are obtained, the next steps will be taken.

Initially, the TMC Disciplinary Committee was scheduled to meet on March 29, but sources indicated that due to the upcoming Eid celebrations, the meeting may be delayed until the end of the week.

The party wants to complete all preliminary work before the festival.

TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh had instructed his office to quickly compile the list, and sources say the office has already completed its task.

After receiving the necessary details from the Speaker's office, lawmakers will be summoned individually to explain their absence.

TMC's senior leadership is keen to address the issue once Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returns from her visit to London, likely before Eid. The leadership plans to take action once she is back in Kolkata.

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Chairman of the TMC Disciplinary Committee is expected to initiate the process once Banerjee returns, although he declined to comment on what specific actions will be taken against the absent MLAs.

Lawmakers are required to sign their presence in three registers two for ministers and one for MLAs.

These registers have been scrutinised to determine the exact number of absentees, particularly those who have missed sessions without a valid reason, they said.

On March 19, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in the House, nearly 215 MLAs were present. The following day, on March 20, only about 90 TMC legislators attended the session.

Banerjee, who left for London on March 22, is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Oxford University on March 27. She is expected to return to India between March 28 and 29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.