Out on evening stroll, TMC councillor shot dead in Bengal

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:33 IST

A Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward 66 in Barakar area in Asansol municipality in Bengal’s West Burdwan district was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men around 11.40 pm on Saturday. Muhammad Khalid Khan was shot at when he went out for a stroll after dinner, alleged his brother and eyewitness Armaan Khan.

“My brother had his dinner and went for a stroll. It was his daily routine. The motorcycle came fast and the men first shot him in the leg. When my brother fell on the ground they shot him in the throat and sped away towards Barakar,” said Armaan Khan.

Khan alleged that the killing was the fallout of an old rivalry involving relatives. He also mentioned two names, Kadir Sheikh and Shahid Sheikh, as suspects.

Jitendra Tiwari, the mayor of Asansol municipality and a TMC leader said the police had started an investigation in the case.

“I will not comment on the allegation. Let police probe it,” said Tiwari.

Meanwhile, demanding arrest of the culprits, locals set up a roadblock in the morning. No arrest was made till 9 am.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 10:32 IST