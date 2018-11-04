Today in New Delhi, India
Trinamool delegation led by Derek O’ Brien meets Tinsukia victims’ kin

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had called for protest rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal including Siliguri and Kolkata against the brutal killings.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2018 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tinsukia

TMC leaders meet the families of the five people who were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) ultras.(ANI/Twitter)

A Trinamool Congress delegation led by Derek O’ Brien on Sunday met the families of the five people who were killed in Tinsukia district by suspected ULFA(I) militants two day ago.

The leaders arrived in Dibrugarh district of Assam and went to Dhola village in Tinsukia where they met the bereaved families.

They consoled the mourning relatives and assured them of all support, according to tweets put out by the party.

Soon after the killing on Thursday night, Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had wondered if the brutal attack was an “outcome of recent NRC development”.

She had called for protest rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal including Siliguri and Kolkata against the brutal killings.

The party had said on Friday that it would send a delegation to meet the families in Tinsukia.

Several Bengali organisations have called for a 24-hour bandh in protest against the killing.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 08:51 IST

