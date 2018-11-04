Trinamool delegation led by Derek O’ Brien meets Tinsukia victims’ kin

A Trinamool Congress delegation led by Derek O’ Brien on Sunday met the families of the five people who were killed in Tinsukia district by suspected ULFA(I) militants two day ago.

The leaders arrived in Dibrugarh district of Assam and went to Dhola village in Tinsukia where they met the bereaved families.

They consoled the mourning relatives and assured them of all support, according to tweets put out by the party.

Soon after the killing on Thursday night, Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had wondered if the brutal attack was an “outcome of recent NRC development”.

She had called for protest rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal including Siliguri and Kolkata against the brutal killings.

The party had said on Friday that it would send a delegation to meet the families in Tinsukia.

Several Bengali organisations have called for a 24-hour bandh in protest against the killing.

