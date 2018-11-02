‘Expected ULFA attack’, says police on Assam killing; launches massive combing operation

A top intelligence official said on Friday they were expecting an attack by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) insurgents after five Bengali-speaking men were gunned down by suspected militants of the banned outfit in the state’s Tinsukia on Thursday as a massive combing operation was launched to nab the accused.

The anti-talk ULFA-Independent faction said it had nothing to do with the incident.

“We did not have any specific input but we have been expecting that ULFA might take advantage of the situation in Assam,” Pallab Bhattacharyya, director general of special branch, the intelligence wing of Assam police, said. “We had alerted all district SPs (superintendents of police) to beef up the security of Bengali neighbourhoods,” he said.

Earlier in October, ULFA(I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah claimed responsibility for the low-intensity blast in state capital Guwahati near the Sukreswar Temple in the city’s Panbazar area that injured four people.

“This explosion was directed against those opposing NRC (National Register of Citizens) update and against those organisations supporting settling of Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam. This explosion is to warn the anti-Assam forces,” news agency IANS quoted him as saying.

On Thursday evening, six gunmen shot dead the five men in Kherabari village in Dhola in Tinsukia. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Prakash Sonowal said, quoting eyewitnesses, that the gunmen came on motorbikes wearing army fatigues and spoke in Hindi. They had sophisticated weapons, according to the police.

ULFA (I), meanwhile, denied any role in the killing.

“We… would like to make it clear to all concerned authorities that our organisation has no role in the firing incident…” a statement signed by Romel Asom, of the publicity division of ULFA(I), said.

Bhattacharyya, however, said the attack has ULFA’s sanction.

“While the investigation is on and they have denied it, in all likelihood it was either ULFA (I) or jointly done by some other group. ULFA(I) is part of the United Liberation Front of WESEA. It is also known to take the assistance of CorCom of Manipur,” the senior official said.

On Friday, all the possible hideouts were being combed and senior officials were directed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to remain alert. Security has been tightened in the state and Sonowal has directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to remain alert.

Director general of police Kuladhar Saikia and additional DGP Mukesh had rushed to Tinsukia to review the law and order situation.

Police said over the last three months, the fault lines in Assam have deepened.

“There have been a series of allegations and counter allegations. On one hand, the pro-talk ULFA leaders said they can take the situation back to 1983 basically implying the ghastly Nellie Massacre, and in retaliation, Bengali groups too have been making extremely provocative statements,” Bhattacharyya said.

Bhattacharya was referring to a recent statement by pro-talk ULFA leader Mrinal Hazarika who said Assam could go back to the days of 1983 if the Centre does not withdraw the citizenship (amendment) bill which had led to sharp reactions from Bengali organisations.

Assam has been divided over the bill which indigenous groups have been vociferously opposing claiming it to be against the 1985 Assam Accord and how it could defeat the purpose of the ongoing exercise of the NRC. Bengali organisations have been claiming that the minority group is being targeted specifically in the NRC process.

“This has all been played up by the electronic media in Assam, which played a really bad role,” he said.

According to Bhattacharya, the recruitment of ULFA cadre had gone down in recent years but has picked up in 2018.

“About a month back, we got to know of four school going boys who had gone missing from Sadiya and Tinsukia. Their movement was traced to Mon in Nagaland,” he said citing one case. “Social media is influencing young minds.”

Kherabari is a village dominated by Bengali-speaking Hindus and the victims belonged to this community, the police said. They have been identified as Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das and Dhananjay Namashudra, according to reports.

“We have not been able to take the five dead bodies for postmortem yet. The villagers have not allowed us to take them,” ASP Sonowal said.

Police said the situation remained tense after the killings and the local Bengali organisations have announced a shutdown.

“We are as Assamese as others. We only speak a different language. We demand security for our people,” Ajit Debnath, a Tinsukia-based student leader of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation, said.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 11:35 IST