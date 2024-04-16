‘TMC hatched conspiracies to stop Ram Navami celebrations’: PM Modi in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, accusing it of conspiring to stop Ram Navami celebrations.



“This is the first Ram Navami when Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand temple in Ayodhya. I know TMC, as always, tried its best to stop the Ram Navami celebrations here, and hatched several conspiracies. But only truth wins,” the prime minister said during a rally in West Bengal's Balurghat.



“Therefore, permission has been granted by the court and tomorrow Ram Navami processions will be taken out with full reverence and devotion. I congratulate all my brothers and sisters of Bengal on this occasion,” Modi said.



PM Modi was referring to the Calcutta high court order on Monday that granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah city while imposing certain conditions to ensure the event proceeds without tension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in West Bengal's Balurghat.(X/BJP)

The petitioners had requested permission for the procession, starting from near Shibpur IIEST to Ramkrishnapur ferry ghat on the banks of the Hooghly.

Justice Jay Sengupta permitted the procession, stipulating that no provocative slogans are to be chanted and that it must proceed without stopping en route on Ram Navami, which falls on Wednesday.



The Mamata Banerjee government had highlighted unrest during last year's procession, indicating an ongoing NIA investigation into the incident.

In light of this, the government proposed an alternative route for the procession, which the organisers contested, leading to their petition in the high court.



Ram Navami celebrations have become a battleground for the TMC and the BJP. In recent years, Ram Navami rallies in the state have escalated into major political issues due to communal riots, with both the parties accusing each other of violence.



Polling in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held across all seven phases on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



