PM Modi's Sandeshkhali reminder to Mamata in Coochbehar: ‘Culprits will spend life in jail’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and said the entire country saw how the Trinamool threw its weight to save the culprits of the Sandeshkhali incident. “But BJP's focus is empowering the women. The culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend their lives in jail,” PM Modi said adding that only the BJP can stop the injustice taking place to the women of Bengal and hence the BJP must be strengthened in West Bengal. “What happened to the women of Sandeshkhali was a result of TMC's misrule. BJP has vowed that it will ensure the punishment of the Sandeshkhali culprits,” Narendra Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Coochbehar, West Bengal on Thursday

PM Modi in Coochbehar thanks Mamata Banerjee, Bengal govt, explains why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee -- both were in Coochbehar on Thursday for their election campaigns. While Mamata vowed against CAA, Narendra Modi in his public rally thanked Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government. As his statement created a ripple among the people who were present at his rally, PM Modi explained: "In 2019 when I came here, I addressed a rally from this same ground. But then Mamata Didi made a platform on the ground leaving a narrow space for me. I said at that time that Didi would see the result of it. And you have shown her the result. This time, there is no such roadblock and so I want to thank Mamata Banerjee and the government," Modi said.

The BJP made maximum electoral gains in North Bengal since the last Lok Sabha election in 2019. North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri seats are going to the polls on April 19 in the first of the seven phases Bengal will witness.

Calcutta HC on Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack over Sandeshkhali came on a day the Calcutta high court made some stinging comments about the incident and said even if 1% of it is true, it is absolutely shameful. "The entire district administration and ruling dispensation must owe a moral responsibility. Even if (the affidavit) 1% trues it is absolutely shameful. And West Bengal says it is safest for women? If one affidavit is proved to be right all of this falls," the court said.

Early this year, several women started protesting against now-suspended Trinamool leader Seikh Shahjahan alleging land grabbing, sexual assault by him and his associates. Shahjahan remained absconding for nearly two months after which he was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29. Now he is in ED custody until April 13.