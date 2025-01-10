Menu Explore
TMC inducts Kerala MLA PV Anvar who attacks CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2025 09:43 PM IST

PV Anvar quit the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front last year after differences with the CPM leadership and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOLKATA: PV Anvar, a two-time independent MLA from Nilambur in Kerala, joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday, the ruling party in West Bengal said in a statement.

On X, TMC welcomed PV Anvar and said: “Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation.” (X/AITCofficial)
On X, TMC welcomed PV Anvar and said: "Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation." (X/AITCofficial)

Anvar quit the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front last year after differences with the CPM leadership and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

TMC announced his induction in a post on X. “Extending a very warm welcome to Shri P V Anvar, MLA Nilambur, who joined the @AITCofficial family today in the presence of our Hon’ble Nat’l GS Shri @abhishekaitc. Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation,” the party said.

The CPM severed ties with Anvar, a businessman and two-time MLA from Nilambur, in September following his sharp attacks on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over alleged inaction on his complaints against a top police officer MR Ajith Kumar and the chief minister’s political secretary P Sasi.

This is the first time that a legislator from Kerala has joined the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

“Warmest welcome to Shri PV Anvar, the esteemed MLA from Nilambur, Kerala, as he joins the @AITCofficial family. His dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth. Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every dream is realized!” Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and the party’s national general secretary said in a post on X.

