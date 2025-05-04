TMC leader attacks BJP amid West Bengal Jagannath temple row: ‘Should look into their ethics’

After a huge political row erupted over the inauguration of Jagannath temple in West Bengal’s Digha town earlier this week, the Trinamool Congress has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for opposing the consecration of the temple and questioned the ethics of the party. West Bengal’s Jagannath temple, built at a cost of ₹ 250-crore, was consecrated on April 30 (ANI)

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “The BJP is in power in Odisha. The question was raised by one of the BJP leaders... If they question the establishment of a Hindu Mandir, this shows their desperation,” reported ANI.

The 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Odisha, which is governed by the BJP, is an ancient temple. The one inaugurated in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a replica of Odisha’s temple.

The Trinamool leader also questioned the BJP ‘Hindutva’ stance for criticising the opening of the new temple. “On one hand, the BJP claims to be a 'Hinduwadi' party, and on the other hand, they are raising questions on the Pratishtha of the temple (Digha Jagannath temple)... They should look into the ethics of their party,” he said.

He also said that any concerns regarding the temple and its consecration should be addressed by the four Shankaracharyas and not politicians. "If there is any question on the establishment, then it should be asked by the four Shankaracharyas," he said.

Row over West Bengal Jagannath temple

The controversy over West Bengal’s Jagannath temple, built for ₹250 crore by the state government, erupted after it was consecrated on April 30 in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “I dedicate this temple to the people. Let this be a place of pilgrimage for thousands of years. Let us pray for peace and harmony,” Banerjee said during the ceremony.

However, many politicians, including those from BJP and Congress criticized the naming of the temple as 'Jagannath Dham' since the original temple lies in Odisha’s Puri.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the chief minister of passing off a “culture centre” as a “temple”. “ People are having fish and meat out there and walking around in shoes. She is a fake Hindu,” he said while addressing the media.

On Saturday, Odisha minister Prithviraj Harichandan wrote to the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Kumar Padhe, and requested him to conduct a probe into the naming of Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham’. He also asked him to probe the participation of Puri Temple sevayats in the consecration ceremony, and the use of "Daru Katha" for idol construction, reported ANI.