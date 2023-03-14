TMC leader writes to Speaker over notice on ‘misuse’of probe agencies

Former Union minister and TMC leader Saugata Ray on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying his notice to raise “misuse of agencies” in the House has been disapproved by “higher authorities”. Alleged misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition parties is one of the key issues for them. (ANI)

“I had given notice Under Rule 377 on March 9. The notice was on misuse of central agencies. Today, I received a call from Table Office. They said that the content of my notice was not approved by ‘Higher Authorities’ and I could send an alternative notice if I wanted,” Ray said in his letter.

The TMC leader said “this is my first experience in my parliamentary life hat I’ve been told to change the subject of 377.. since I became MP in 1977.” “It seems there is some sort of censorship. I still do not know who is the Higher Authority?” he added.

