Home / India News / TMC leader writes to Speaker over notice on ‘misuse’of probe agencies

TMC leader writes to Speaker over notice on ‘misuse’of probe agencies

BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Mar 14, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Former Union minister and TMC leader Saugata Ray on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying his notice to raise “misuse of agencies” in the House has been disapproved by “higher authorities”.

Former Union minister and TMC leader Saugata Ray on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying his notice to raise “misuse of agencies” in the House has been disapproved by “higher authorities”.

Alleged misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition parties is one of the key issues for them. (ANI)
Alleged misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition parties is one of the key issues for them. (ANI)

Alleged misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition parties is one of the key issues for them.

“I had given notice Under Rule 377 on March 9. The notice was on misuse of central agencies. Today, I received a call from Table Office. They said that the content of my notice was not approved by ‘Higher Authorities’ and I could send an alternative notice if I wanted,” Ray said in his letter.

The TMC leader said “this is my first experience in my parliamentary life hat I’ve been told to change the subject of 377.. since I became MP in 1977.” “It seems there is some sort of censorship. I still do not know who is the Higher Authority?” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out