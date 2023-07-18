On Modi's 'of, by and for family' jibe, TMC's Mahua says ‘JhootGuru at it again’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his scathing attack on dynastic politics, saying “12% of all BJP MPs are dynasts”. Moitra said that 12 per cent of all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs were “dynasts”. (File)

In a tweet, the TMC MP said it was a “bit rich to hear” Prime Minister Modi speak of ‘Parivartantra’, adding that BJP fielded dynasts in all seats in November assembly bypolls in Haryana's Adampur, Telangana's Munugode and Gola Gokaran Nath in Uttar Pradesh.

“But rich to hear Hon’ble PM speak of Opposition’s Parivartantra. Last Assembly bypolls in Nov: Adampur, Haryana; Munugode, Telangana & Gola Gokarnnath, UP - BJP fielded dynasts in all 3 (sic),” she tweeted.

Mahua Moitra's tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the opposition parties' mantra is "of, by and for the family". Taking a dig at the opposition meeting, he said, "People are saying that this gathering is to promote 'bhrashtachar' (corruption)."

“People of the country say that this is a ‘Kattar bhrashtachar sammelan’...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured.”

Speaking after inaugurating a building via video conferencing at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Modi said people of the country have already decided to bring the NDA back in 2024. Speaking about the Opposition, PM said, “their mantra is -- of, by and for family”.

On Tuesday, the second meeting of the Opposition parties, as part of an attempt to forge a common platform to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 national elections, was held. The meeting was attended by several Opposition parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT) among others.

PM Modi further at the event said that when all the Opposition came together in a frame “the thought that comes to the mind of people is of corruption of thousands of crores. The people are saying that ‘kattar bharashtachari sammelan’ is taking place”.

“So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops... 24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baithta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else's. There is a guarantee of the poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru,” the Prime Minister said.

