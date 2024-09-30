New Delhi, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday said West Bengal is facing "man-made" floods and has not received any central aid, as the Union government announced flood relief for Gujarat, Tripura and Manipur. TMC MP accuses Centre of discrimination with flood-hit West Bengal

In a post on X, Gokhale accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of discrimination.

"Shameless discrimination yet again. Union government this evening announced ₹675 crore flood relief from NDRF for Gujarat, Tripura, and Manipur. West Bengal, which is facing man-made devastating floods due to the Union government, given zero relief," Gokhale said in a post on X.

"Lives in Gujarat are important for Modi but the lives of people of Bengal mean nothing to him. Why does Modi specifically hate Bengal so much? Is he the PM of Gujarat or the PM of India?" he asked.

The Union government on Monday approved the release of ₹600 crore to Gujarat, ₹50 crore to Manipur and ₹25 crore to Tripura as the central share from the State Disaster Response Fund and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund . These states have been affected by extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon this year.

The home ministry said Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur were affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides this year. Inter-ministerial central teams have been deputed in all these states to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20, blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation for "unilaterally releasing water", which led to floods in south Bengal districts.

In a four-page letter to Modi, Banerjee claimed that 50 lakh people in West Bengal have been affected by the floods and urged him to immediately sanction and release central funds to address the widespread devastation caused by the deluge.

