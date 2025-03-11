TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee clashes with Union minister over NREGA funds in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee confronted Union minister Giriraj Singh over the disbursement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds to West Bengal. Banerjee’s retort, “Who has made you a minister?” came in response to an alleged remark by Singh, sparking an uproar in the House. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Sansad TV)

“Giriraj Singh, this is not accepted. You are a central minister, and you are behaving like this! Why would he pass the comment?” Banerjee said, rebuking the minister. However, it remains unclear what Singh had said that provoked the response.

Addressing the issue of withheld MGNREGA funds, Banerjee accused the Union government of unjustly depriving Bengal of its rightful allocation. “For the last three years, we have been raising this issue. The Centre claims there is a fraud of ₹25 lakh, and we have consistently urged them to take action. But that cannot be a reason to deny benefits to 10 crore people of the state,” Banerjee said.

Before this, Banerjee turned his ire towards Giriraj Singh over his alleged remark, questioning, “Who made you a minister?” The comment triggered strong objections from the Treasury Benches, leading to a disruption.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to Banerjee’s remarks, asserting, “During Question Hour, members are supposed to ask questions, not make personal comments. Who is he to question someone’s ministerial appointment?”

Amidst the ruckus, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging members to maintain decorum. “Personal comments should be avoided. Choose your words carefully while speaking. No one should respond to unofficial remarks,” Birla said. His appeal, however, was met with discontent from the Opposition benches.

Responding to Banerjee’s question on MGNREGA funds, Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan reiterated allegations of irregularities in the scheme’s implementation in Bengal. “The issue of fund obstruction is repeatedly raised in this House by the same MP. The Centre’s team found that central schemes were being renamed, tenders were divided into smaller parts and our officials faced misbehaviour. Strong action will be taken against corruption,” Paswan stated.

The MGNREGA funds issue has been a major flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government, with the state repeatedly alleging financial discrimination while the Centre cites procedural violations.