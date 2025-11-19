TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee files counter-complaint against Bengal governor Bose

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday filed a complaint against West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose, accusing him of endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India by making statements to excite rebellion and subversive activities, and of encouraging separatist activities against the state government. The TMC MP, in his complaint, cited statements made by the Governor during press conferences in July 2024, October 2025 and November 2025. (PTI)

There was no response from the Raj Bhavan till 9 pm on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata filed a complaint against Banerjee, a senior advocate, for his remarks against the Governor on Sunday. Banerjee had alleged that Raj Bhavan was supplying arms and explosives to criminals to attack TMC workers.

Banerjee on Wednesday filed the complaint with the Hare Street police station under sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the country’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity), 192 (giving provocation to trigger riots), 196 (promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony) and 353 (statements that may cause public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After Banerjee had accused Bengal’s Raj Bhavan of sheltering criminals and arming them, the Raj Bhavan in an official statement on Sunday said the MP should apologise if the allegation turned out to be false. “Since the Kolkata Police guards Raj Bhavan, an immediate inquiry may be held into how they allegedly permitted arms and ammunition to be brought into Raj Bhavan, which poses a threat to the Governor, who is under Z+ category security, and the Raj Bhavan staff,” the statement said.

The Governor on Monday had instructed a search operation by a joint team of state and central police forces on the premises. The Raj Bhavan was evacuated, and the dog squad and bomb squad of the CRPF and Kolkata Police took part in the search operation. The disaster management and civil defence departments also participated and conducted a firefighting drill.