TMC MP Mimi tells Mamata Banerjee she wants to quit; ED summons TMC actor-MP Dev

Kolkata: Popular Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member from Jadavpur, Mimi Chakraborty, on Thursday said she wants to resign from the Parliament. Actress and Trinamool Congress MP, Mimi Chakraborty. (File)

“I recently sent my resignation to Didi (Banerjee). I have understood that politics is not my cup of tea. Didi (West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee) called me today. I met her but she has not accepted my resignation. She said she will take care of everything,” Chakraborty told reporters at the Bengal legislative assembly building where she met the chief minister.

A TMC leader aware of the development said Chakraborty has expressed her reservations about some party functionaries at Jadavpur, saying they accused her of not spending enough time in her constituency.

Chakraborty, however, did not cite her reasons in public.

“I am like a daughter to her (Banerjee). She is very affectionate. I told her I want to remain a worker of our party but don’t want to continue in Parliament,” said the actor who was among the TMC’s surprise nominees from the movie industry in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chakraborty is the TMC’s second actor-turned-politician to express such a wish in the last two weeks.

Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, the Bengali movie star and Lok Sabha member from Ghatal (covering West and East Midnapore districts) told the media around 10 days ago that he may not contest the coming polls.

Dev changed his mind after Banerjee promised earlier this week that the state government will fund the Ghatal Master Plan, a long-pending irrigation project in his constituency.

In February 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Dev for five hours in Kolkata in the cattle smuggling case. CBI officials said they received information that Adhikari received either money or expensive gifts from Enamul Haque, a prime accused.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Thursday that the Enforcement Directorate has served a summon notice on Dev, asking him to appear at the agency’s Delhi office on February 21.

“The ED summoned Dev soon after he announced that he will contest the Ghatal seat. This would not have happened had he given in to pressure and contested for BJP,” Ghosh said.

Dev did not comment on the development until late on Thursday evening.