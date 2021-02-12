TMC MP says feeling ‘suffocated’, quits RS

New Delhi Former Union railway minister and Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi, a prominent national face of the party, dramatically announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha while participating in the debate on the budget in the House on Friday, alleging that he was feeling “suffocated” and saying that he heard the call of his antaratma (inner voice).

The latest jolt for West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress came ahead of assembly elections in the state and two months after political heavyweight and minister Suvendu Adhikari, state minister Rajib Banerjee and a few party MLAs quit to join the BJP. A section of the party saw Trivedi as a key figure among the non-Bengali population in Kolkata and nearby districts.

State elections are expected in April-May this year and the Trinamool and the BJP are the prime contenders.

In the House, Trivedi said “the motherland is supreme”, cited his inability to speak on the “violence” and the “situation” in West Bengal to conclude that “there is no point to just sit here and remain silent”. Later, he said, it was a spontenous decision but added that he consulted his “mentors” before announcing his resignation.

“The way there is violence, I feel awkward what should I do by sitting here. For us, the homeland is supreme. I am in a party. Party has disciplines. But now I am feeling suffocated. If I am sitting here and can’t do anything, it’s better that I resign and go back to Bengal,” he told the Rajya Sabha, quoting Swami Vivekananda and the lyrics of a patriotic Bengali song.

He evaded questions on whether he is set to join the BJP, but said in a TV interview, “Narendra bhai (PM Modi) has been a friend since 1990.” Many BJP leaders claimed he was in touch with them while the Trinamool issued a statement saying, “Trinamool” means grassroots. “This will give us an opportunity to send one of our ‘grassroot’ workers soon to the Rajya Sabha.”

According to officials, Trivedi later met Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and handed over his resignation letter in the prescribed format.

Both in Parliament and in the TV interview, Trivedi repeatedly cited his brief tenure in the rail ministry and the presentation of the budget. He said even at that time, “I had listened to my inner voice and kept the interests of the motherland supreme.” His budget had proposed a hike in passenger fares and left West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee so irked that he had to resign hours after his budget speech. Mukul Roy, who is in the BJP now, replied to the budget debate in Parliament.

Trivedi said he was not happy with the Trinamool’s strategy both inside Parliament and outside and expressed displeasure over the way PM Modi was being “abused” by his party.