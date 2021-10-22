Home / India News / TMC MP Sushmita Dev attacked in Tripura: Police
According to the TMC, Dev and 10 other party members were attacked allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party cadre at Amtali Bazar area after which Dev lodged a police complaint
A car of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev after being allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, at Amtali in Tripura on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev and a few party members were allegedly attacked at Amtali in Tripura while they were campaigning in a vehicle, police said on Friday.

“We got a complaint from them. We got to know that some of their vehicles were vandalised while they were out for their political programme. Some of the persons are known to have sustained minor injuries, though the figure of injured is yet to be ascertained,” said Amtali sub-divisional police officer Anirban Das.

Soon after the incident, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “Under @BjpBiplab’s #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!”

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Let the Trinamool Congress leaders lodge complaint by mentioning names of the perpetrators. All will come to know which party they belong to.”

