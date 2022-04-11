Home / India News / TMC panchayat leader’s son held for minor’s rape: Cops
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader’s son was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a teenage girl, who died hours after the crime, said a Nadia police official on Sunday
The family alleged that the girl was forced to drink alcohol before being raped, said police. (Representational image)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

The crime took place in Nadia district on April 4. The girl, a Class 9 student, died the next day, said the police.

The victim’s family told the police that she knew the accused and had gone to his residence to attend his birthday party. The family alleged that the girl was forced to drink alcohol before being raped, said police.

“Initially, the family did not lodge any complaint. The police were informed after she was cremated,” said a district police officer who did not want to be named.

The accused was identified as Braja Gopal Gayali, said police. His father, Samarendra Gayali, is a member of a TMC-controlled panchayat, the officer said.

