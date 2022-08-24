TMC sacks Tripura unit president Subal Bhowmik ahead of assembly elections

With the Tripura assembly elections barely six months away, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday dropped Subal Bhowmik from the post of state party president just four months after he was put in charge. The reason behind this step is not known yet.

“Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties of state president of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. All other members of the state committee, state youth committee, state mahila committee, state SC cell and state ST cell shall continue in their positions,” the party said in an official statement.

TMC’s Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will look after the party operations till a new state president is announced.

Bhowmik was the vice-president till 2019 and switched over to Congress to contest the Lok Sabha elections against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pratima Bhowmik. However, he rejoined Trinamool Congress in July last year after losing the polls.

Bhowmik could not be reached for his reaction on the development, but speculations are rife that he may be joining the Congress or BJP soon.

A month ago, several TMC activists and party general secretary Baptu Chakraborty returned to Congress alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is working as B-team for the BJP.