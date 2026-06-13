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TMC secretary Derek O'Brien labels merger with ‘any party’ as ‘baseless’

Speculation about a possible merger with the Congress flared up following a Mamata-Sonia and Abhishek-Rahul meeting, claims now denied by Derek O'Brien

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 09:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Trinamool Congress National Joint Secretary Derek O'Brien on Saturday dismissed speculation about the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) merging with another political party, terming such reports "fake news".

TMC leader Derek O'Brien labels reports of a TMC-Congress merger "baseless"(ANI)

His remarks come amid ongoing speculation about the party's future course, which has been grappling with an internal crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Let me put an end to this fake news about the AITC merging with any other party. Baseless. Yes, that's the perfect word used by my friend KC Venugopal," O'Brien told PTI.

Also Read I Is mystery over 20th rebel MP over? Another TMC MP reaches BJP leader's residence with Satabdi Roy

Rumours of a possible merger gathered pace after a series of meetings between senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress and the Congress in New Delhi this week.

A day later, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the Rahul-Abhishek meeting was part of the ongoing engagement between the Congress and the TMC following discussions held at the INDIA bloc meeting earlier this week.

Also Read I Surprise search op at 2 am, Mamata Banerjee rushes, nil seizures: Late-night drama at Abhishek's Kolkata home

Both the Congress and the TMC have dismissed speculation about a merger, describing such reports as baseless and insisting that their recent interactions were aimed at strengthening opposition coordination.

 
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