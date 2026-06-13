TMC targets ECI over 'mysterious' fire that gutted '4,000 EVMs' in Kolkata

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a massive fire gutted nearly 4,000 EVMs stored in a government building in Kolkata. The party has demanded a transparent investigation, questioning whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to make 'crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy.' All India Trinamool Congress cast doubt on the timing and circumstances of the incident. (PTI)

All India Trinamool Congress, in an official post on X, cast doubt on the timing and circumstances of the incident, terming the loss of critical electoral equipment as "mysterious."

The post read, "MYSTERIOUSLY DESTROYED IN FIRE! 4,000 Control Units. 4,000 Ballot Units. 4,000 VVPATs. Linked to Kasba, Jadavpur, Behala East, Behala West, Metiaburuz, Satgachia and multiple assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour sub-division.

TMC further wrote that ECI cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives, emphasising that judicial intervention had previously been sought to ensure the security of these machines.

"@ECISVEEP cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives forever. Judicial intervention was previously sought to preserve EVMs and CCTV footage. Then how can such incidents happen?" the post read

The party further questioned the integrity of the event, asking, "Was this merely an accident...or a calculated attempt to make crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy itself?

Earlier this week, Kolkata Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire incident at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court, officials said on Friday (June 12).

According to Kolkata Police, the SIT was formed to investigate the circumstances leading to the blaze and ascertain its cause. Further details regarding the composition of the team and the scope of the investigation are awaited.

On June 10, The fire had erupted at the South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad office near Alipore Court in Kolkata prompting an immediate emergency response. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

An eyewitness stated that a fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to offices on the third floor. They noted that the smoke caused panic among the staff, but fire services were able to bring the situation under control before it worsened.

Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Shahnawaz said, "The fire broke out around 9:30 pm and quickly spread to the third floor, affecting several department offices inside. Staff working inside were in panic as smoke filled the building. Fire services managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated further." (ANI)