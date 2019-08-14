TMC worker hacked to death in Bengal, party blames BJP

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:09 IST

A worker of Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) was murdered in the Bhagabanpur area in East Midnapore district on Tuesday night, police said.

Biswajit Bag (30) was found in a pool of blood near a brick kiln shortly after he was accosted by some BJP workers while he was returning home on his motorcycle, his family alleged. He was taken to the local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Prima facie it appears that Bag was killed with sharp weapons. We have started an investigation,” said Arvind Kumar Anand, additional superintendent of police (rural), East Midnapore district.

He became the 20th TMC worker to be killed in Bengal since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23.The TMC was quick to blame the BJP for the murder.

“This is a political murder. Biswajit Bag was killed by BJP workers who are trying to create unrest in the area,” said Madan Patra, TMC block president in Bhagabanpur.

The TMC’s charge was a familiar one so was the BJP’s denial which rubbished the charge and claimed that the murder was a fallout of internal strife in the Mamata Banerjee’s party.

“No doubt it is a murder but BJP has no connection with it. TMC is making up a story. Bag was killed because of TMC’s internal feud,” said Anup Chakraborty, BJP’s organisational president in Kanthi.

Bag’s family alleged that BJP workers blocked his path and used abusive language which led to an altercation. Bag was accompanied by a cousin of his. Both were allegedly roughed up and Bag was dragged to the brick kiln where he was later found in critical condition.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 20:09 IST