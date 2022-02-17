Home / India News / TMC worker murdered, mob lynches attacker
The other assailant, who was arrested, was identified as Mainul Hassan, said police. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was stabbed to death by four miscreants, in the presence of a crowd, at the Sarisha market in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said.

A few members from the crowd caught one of the assailants and thrashed him to death. Another assailant was rescued by the police and arrested. Two men escaped on a motorcycle, said police.The TMC worker was identified as Noor Salam Baig, a local resident. The lynched assailant was identified as Sariful Baig, a cousin of the TMC worker, said a district police officer who did not want to be identified.

The other assailant, who was arrested, was identified as Mainul Hassan. “A dispute over family property appears to have triggered the attack. We are carrying out an investigation,” said an officer from Diamond Harbour police station. Local residents told the police that Noor Salam Baig and Sariful Baig had an old enmity. Sariful Baig was an accused in several criminal cases.

