TMC's Abhishek Banerjee reacts to reports on ‘rift' with Mamata Banerjee: ‘Like Suvendu Adhikari…’

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday rejected reports that he has differences with party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC general secretary reaffirmed his loyalty to her. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.(ANI file)

"I am a loyal soldier of the TMC, and my leader is Mamata Banerjee," Abhishek Banerjee said at a party conference in Kolkata.

Dismissing speculation that he might cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Those who are saying that I am joining the BJP are spreading canards."

"I know those people who are spreading such fake news. They have vested interests ahead of the next year’s assembly polls," he said.

The Diamond Harbour MP also asserted that he would "continue to expose traitors within the party, just as he did during the last assembly elections".

“Till the time all of you are with us, we will continue to demolish BJP's 'chakravyuh'... Those who spoke ill about the party have been identified. I was the one to identify people like Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari who went against the party,” the Mamata Banerjee's nephew said.