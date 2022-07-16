Home / India News / TN CM recovering well from Covid, says hospital
The chief minister, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for investigations and observation.
Chief minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation. (PTI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 is recovering well and he has been advised rest for a few more days, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Stalin over the phone and enquired about his well-being.

In a bulletin, the hospital said: “The investigations have been completed and medications have been provided as per Covid treatment protocol. The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days.” Prime Minister Modi and Congress party’s top leader Sonia Gandhi spoke to Stalin over phone, enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. “The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well,” a press release said.

Also, Stalin apprised the Prime Minister that he had intended visiting Delhi to call on him to invite him to the inaugural of the 44th Chess Olympiad. However, since he was currently being treated for the infection, he would send Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, chief secretary V Irai Anbu and MPs, T R Baalu and Kanimozhi to invite him, the chief minister told the Prime Minister.

Stalin requested the Prime Minister to grace the event’s inaugural. The Chess Olympiad would be held at Mamallapuram near here from July 28 to August 10.

After Stalin tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders had wished him a speedy recovery. PTI VGN HDA

Saturday, July 16, 2022
