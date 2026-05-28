The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday invoked the Goondas Act against the two accused in the murder case of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur near Coimbatore that triggered statewide outrage. TN govt invokes Goondas Act in 10-year-old girl’s murder case

K Karthi, 33, from Nagapattinam district and R Mohan, 30, from Thanjavur, were arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to judicial custody.

An official release issued on Wednesday said Coimbatore superintendent of police Pavan Kumar recommended action against the accused under the Goondas Act, following which district collector G Giriappanavar classified the accused as “sexual offenders” and issued detention orders against them under the Act.

“Accordingly Karthi and Mohan have been arrested under the provisions of the Goondas Act and currently lodged in prison,” it said.

Kumar warned that stringent action under the Goondas Act would be initiated against persons indulging in activities affecting public safety.

The case pertains to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl. The child’s body was found on the shores of Kannampalayam lake in Sulur near Coimbatore with visible physical injuries on May 22.

On May 23, district police arrested two persons in connection with the crime.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay convened a high-level review meeting at the state secretariat on May 25 with the chief secretary, home secretary and advocate general regarding the case.

He directed law enforcement agencies to fast-track investigations into sexual crimes and instructed state prosecutors to ensure swift and deterrent punishment through expedited trials.