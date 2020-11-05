e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TN govt shows rule book to BJP, cites Covid-19 to denies permission for yatra

TN govt shows rule book to BJP, cites Covid-19 to denies permission for yatra

Opposition parties had demanded that the yatra be banned because it could lead to religious tensions in the state.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:08 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The BJP was to take out the Vetrivel Yatra from November 6 to December 6 across Tamil Nadu. Photo
The BJP was to take out the Vetrivel Yatra from November 6 to December 6 across Tamil Nadu. Photo(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

In a setback to the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, the state government informed the Madras high court on Thursday that it has denied permission for the party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ citing the Covid-19 pandemic as reason.

The BJP had proposed to embark on the yatra from November 6 to December 6 across Tamil Nadu (starting from Thirutani and concluding in Thiruchendur) to celebrate Tamil deity Lord Murugan in its attempt to consolidate the Hindu vote bank.

The Madras HC disposed of two public interest litigations filed on the yatra with liberty to the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit to challenge the government’s rejection. Advocate General Vijay Narayan citied a government order that prohibits religious, political and social gatherings until November 15.

K S Narendran, BJP’s general secretary who planned the route map for the yatra had earlier told HT that the yatra would be a “turning point for BJP in Tamil Nadu”.

Opposition parties had demanded that the yatra be banned because it could lead to religious tensions in the state. Ravikumar, an MP from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a DMK ally, tweeted that it was a victory for secularism following the order. The VCK had written to the Tamil Nadu police to deny permission for the yatra, as it could create communal unrest. They also questioned the timing of the yatra, which is slated to end on December 6 – the 28th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Despite being an ally of the BJP, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government denied permission to the BJP for its yatra. The AIADMK had earlier criticised the BJP for using the ruling party’s founder MG Ramachandran’s photograph in its promotional campaign for the yatra.

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager questioned by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager questioned by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In