Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Sunday took strong exception to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and chief minister C Joseph Vijay over his comments on state finances, saying that funds were available, only the heart and administrative capability was required to serve people. ‘TN’s debt well within limits’: Stalin hits back at CM Vijay over debt

The comments by the former CM comes in the backdrop of Vijay who accused the previous DMK regime that it has “emptied the state’s finances” and has left over ₹10 lakh crore as debt, soon after he was sworn-in as the CM by the governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Vijay on becoming the CM, Stalin said, he welcomes the slew of announcements that were signed immediately by Vijay upon taking office.

Stalin while asking Vijay not to say that the government has no money right at the beginning, said, “All of that is available. What is needed is the heart to give to the people and the administrative capability.”

The 73-year-old leader recalled that his party had implemented countless public welfare schemes despite facing various challenges including Covid-19, floods as well and the partiality shown by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on releasing funds to Tamil Nadu.

“In your very first speech, you have levelled accusation that the previous government has left a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and wiped the treasury clean. Tamil Nadu’s debt level is well within the permitted limits,” he said.

Noting that the DMK government explained the financial status during the interim budget presented in February 2026, Stalin asked, “Do you know that? It was only after that you gave so many promises to the people. Do not deceive and divert the people who voted for you”.

Stalin added: “You have come to power saying that you will provide only what is practically feasible as promises. You are just now stepping into government administration.”

“I believe like us, you will certainly learn the nuances of how to fulfil the promises given to the people very soon. Along with people, I too expect the same.” he remarked.

He extended his congratulations once again for the growth of journey of Tamil Nadu to continue under Vijay’s administration.

DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) lost the April 23 elections conducted for the 234 assembly constituencies and had won in 73 seats to become the Opposition party in the state assembly.

Stalin lost to TVK leader VS Babu at his Kolathur constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes.