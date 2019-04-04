To accommodate security forces, 7 institutions shut in Baramulla

Ahead of the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have shut seven educational institutions for eight days in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said the educational institutions were closed to accommodate security forces who would be performing election duties on the day of polling.

Additional district magistrate of Sopore issued an order for closing down seven educational institutions from April 5 to April 12. The educational institutions which will remain shut are - Wadoora Complex of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Degree College Hadipora, Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore, Girls Higher Secondary School Dangiwacha, Degree College Sopore, Higher Secondary School Dangiwacha and Higher Secondary School Edipora.

In the first phase of elections to be held on April 11, the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will go for polls. The officials said that more than 100 additional companies of security forces were deployed in different parts of the Valley for peaceful elections. Most of the additional forces are currently deployed in three districts, Baramulla, Bandipore and Kupwara which are part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and the forces will be deployed in these educational institutions and other government buildings.

