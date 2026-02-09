To be a leader, you have to believe in yourself first: PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged students to be fearless while handling pressure and tense situations as he emphasised that leadership is about clarity of thought and communication and not contesting elections or forming a political party. PM Modi emphasised discipline as the foundation of success. (PTI photo)

“To be a leader, you have to believe in yourself first, leadership skills will follow… to become a leader, develop a mindset to take initiatives. Leadership does not only mean contesting elections, forming political parties, giving eloquent speeches… the first and most important thing for leadership is that you should be able to clearly communicate your thoughts… and not impose them,” he said during the second episode of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC).

Responding to a student’s question on how he handled the pressure during tense situations such as the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, and how students should handle exam stress, PM Modi said, “The one thing that matters most for exams is to develop the habit of solving papers… If you practice in this way yourself, I am absolutely certain that you will not feel any stress… The second biggest thing… is sleep. One must get good sleep… good sleep brings fresh ideas and clear thinking,” he said, adding that students should focus on beginnings rather than achievements.

Also Read: Use AI wisely to boost your wisdom, personality: PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, saw terrorists opening fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, killing around 26 people, triggering nationwide outrage. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, carrying out precision strikes on multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to a brief period of military escalation between the two countries.

In the second episode of PPC 2026, PM Modi interacted with students across cities including Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Guwahati in Assam. The first episode of the programme was held on February 6.

“I have been interacting with students of Classes 10 and 12 for many years through Pariksha Pe Charcha. I engage in these conversations to learn, not to teach,” he said.

Addressing a student’s question on improving confidence for public speaking, the Prime Minister said, “…One should always have confidence in oneself… One who has faith in themselves never feels fear… We should observe and improvise according to the situation.” He reiterated that self-belief and adaptability are key to overcoming nervousness and building confidence.

PM Modi emphasised discipline as the foundation of success, saying, “If there is no discipline, then no matter how much inspiration there is, it will not be of any use… Inspiration, when combined with discipline, works like icing on the cake.”

He also advised students to maintain a balance between sports and studies, reiterating the mantra “Khelogey to khilogey”, while cautioning against underestimating education or ignoring individual talents.

Cautioning against excessive reliance on technology, PM Modi said artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile phones should be used as tools rather than allowed to dominate daily life.

“We should try not to make AI or mobile the master…You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you..We must expand our potential through technology… We don’t need to be scared of AI,” he added.

During interactions with students from tribal communities in Gujarat during PPC 2026, PM Modi highlighted education-focused initiatives such as PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan), saying greater emphasis on education would accelerate development among marginalised communities.