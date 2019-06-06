‘To become a doctor, a childhood dream’, says NEET girl topper

For G Madhuri Reddy, the 7th rank holder in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), becoming a doctor was a childhood dream.

“It was my childhood dream to become a doctor and I am happy that I could realise it in my first attempt itself,” said Reddy, a resident of Madhapur in Hyderabad after results of the NEET exam were published on Wednesday.

Reddy, who secured a percentile score of 99.999 in the entrance test and secured 695 out of a maximum of 720, also stood first in the girls’ category.

“I have been pursuing my dream since seventh standard. I have joined the foundation course for medicine in seventh class itself at Narayana Group of Institutions,” she said.

She has one younger brother G Charan Reddy, who is currently studying in Class 8.

Her father G Tirupati Reddy, a software professional in an IT company at Madhapur, is originally from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, and moved to Hyderabad as part of his job.

Her mother is a homemaker. “Right from the childhood, Madhuri has been brilliant in her studies and she secured 98.6 per cent marks in her Intermediate (Class 12). She used to put in 10-12 hours of hard work every day,” her father said.

Reddy, who studied in Narayana School in Madhapur, completed her Class 12 earlier this year.

While Tirupati Reddy said his daughter was self-motivated, Reddy attributed her success to constant inspiration from her parents and the special care taken by the lecturers at the institute.

That does not mean Reddy was only a book worm, she added. She used to play badminton for leisure, besides watching movies and cricket matches in television.

She has also appeared for entrance examinations for admission into the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and also the Jawaharlal Institute of Post-graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

And she hopes to get a good ranks in these entrances as well. She said that she had not thought about the branch of medicine that she wishes to study.

