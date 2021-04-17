IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / To curb Covid-19 spread, Railways to impose fine up to 500 for not wearing masks in trains and stations premises
Migrants arriving from Maharashtra wait in a queue for Covid-19 test at Patna railway station.
Migrants arriving from Maharashtra wait in a queue for Covid-19 test at Patna railway station.
india news

To curb Covid-19 spread, Railways to impose fine up to 500 for not wearing masks in trains and stations premises

In line with the preventive measures taken by the Centre against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the railways on Saturday announced a fine of ₹500 for people found to be violating face mask norms in trains and stations premises.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 01:17 PM IST

In line with the preventive measures taken by the Centre against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the railways on Saturday announced a fine of 500 for people found to be violating face mask norms in trains and stations premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP