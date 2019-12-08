To head temples in MP, only qualified priests with no criminal record can apply

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 18:58 IST

A pure vegetarian with no criminal record and someone who has attended school till class 8 with proper knowledge of the Ved Puranas are some of the qualities which are required to become a priest of a temple and head of a math (a religious institution) in Madhya Pradesh, said an officer of the spiritual department.

The spiritual department, which finalized the rules earlier this month, started formulation of the rules in February this year to end the disputes related to the appointment of the head priest in a math and priests of government controlled temples of Madhya Pradesh to save Sanatan Dharma, said the officer.

Minister of the spiritual department, PC Sharma said, “We have promised to revive a ‘guru-shishya’ tradition in various temples of Madhya Pradesh under which the ‘guru’ will have the right to choose his disciple to manage a temple and math.”

But to compel the ‘guru’ to choose the right person from his disciples, we made certain rules that they have to follow, said Sharma.

According to the rules, the head of the math and priest should be of good character and with knowledge of all the traditions of Sanatan Dharma and that would be tested by religious gurus.

“There are so many temples in Madhya Pradesh which have immense wealth and property and to take charge many times disciples started fighting with each other. Many times unqualified and tainted people took charge as the head of the math so the department has come up with strict rules so that in case of disputes, the government can choose a deserving and appropriate person as per rules,” a senior officer of the department said.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “It’s a matter of faith and the government shouldn’t interfere in religious institutions. It is not clear how the government will ensure these rules. Instead of ending the disputes, these rules will increase the disputes.”