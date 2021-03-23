To increase cap on reservation, Karnataka to approach Supreme Court

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to inform the Supreme Court that it favours increasing the cap on reservation beyond the 50% ceiling that would pave the way for chief minister BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to heed the growing demands from dominant and politically influential communities for reservation.

“The decision to approach the SC was taken today,” said a cabinet minister of the Karnataka government, requesting not to be named.

The cabinet decided to inform the apex court to increase the cap on reservation on employment and education on the back of growing number of calls from several communities, seeking an increase in opportunities.

However, the state is yet to file an affidavit before the SC, according to a person aware of the developments.

At least five other states --- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand --- in the country have decided to ask the highest court to increase reservation caps. The reservation in government jobs and education has been capped at 50% by the SC in a 1992 order by a nine-judge Constitution bench. However, the apex court allowed the relaxation of this cap provided there was enough scientific data to justify the raising of the cap.

Dominant communities like the Panchamasali, a sub sect of Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Valmikis and Kurubas among others have sought a higher allocation of reservation-based opportunities and a change in category among other requests. Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been under immense pressure to heed these requests, had set up a committee to study these requests.

Yediyurappa, known for his reservation-based politics, has tried to assuage the demands of these dominant communities to earn their support in the 2023 assembly elections. A Lingayat himself, Yediyurappa has enjoyed the support of the community and has attempted to further consolidate the community’s support to fuel his ambition of bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power on its own in 2023. He has reached out to communities that are not known to back the BJP as well. The dominant Vokkaliga community, found in large numbers in the Old Mysuru region, are known to back former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) while backward classes, the Kurubas and minorities among others are seen to back the Congress.

By heeding these requests for higher allocations and even change of category of reservation, Yediyurappa is attempting to expand the support base of the saffron party, analysts said.

The Panchamasalis called off their agitation in Bengaluru after assurances by the chief minister while other communities have kept the heat on the chief minister.

Yediyurappa is reported to have further strained his relations with the BJP’s top central leadership and has battled dissent within his government, the opposition and growing reservation demands to remain in power at least till the next elections.

Yediyurappa has allocated ₹500 crore each to the Lingayats and Vokkaligas and another ₹50 crore for the Brahmin community in the state. He has also budgeted ₹1500 crore for minorities in the state budget.