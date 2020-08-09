e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow

To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow

Earlier on Sunday, Singh announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles among others on a staggered basis till 2024.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the defence ministry is now ready for a “big push” to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the defence ministry is now ready for a “big push” to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will launch the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ (self-reliant India week) at 3.30 pm on Monday, in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-dependent India with increased local manufacturing.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles among others on a staggered basis till 2024.

The move is meant to give an impetus to domestic defence production. Singh said the defence ministry is now ready for a “big push” to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

“Big and tough” decisions are being taken to promote self-reliance in domestic defence production, the minister said while speaking at an online event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Independence Day.

PM Modi first mentioned about his vision for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in his address to the nation on May 12 while announcing a Rs 20 lakh-crore economic stimulus package to boost the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, various ministries and departments have announced a slew of measures to encourage domestic manufacturing in key sectors.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present before the nation some new outlines for a self-reliant India in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day,” the defence minister said on Sunday. He explained that the country may not be able to protect its sovereignty if it was not adequately self-reliant.

“Our government will not allow any harm to India’s self respect and sovereignty at any cost,” Singh said.

The defence minister said big weapons systems will now be produced in India and the country will look for their export to make it a hub of defence manufacturing.

tags
top news
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 868 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 868 new Covid-19 cases
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In