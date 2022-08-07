To RCP Singh’s sinking ship remark, JDU leader cites steps taken by Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is a sailing ship and not a sinking one, a senior party leader said on Sunday. JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said those who were trying to damage the party have been identified by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and steps have been taken to mend the same. His remarks came in the backdrop of RCP Singh, once considered Kumar's close aide, resigning from the party following graft allegations against him.

The JD(U) leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “JDU is not a sinking ship, it's a sailing ship. Some people are trying to damage it, Nitish Kumar identified those who were trying to do that and took steps to mend it.”

RCP Singh quit the party on Saturday, hours after the party sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers. A former national president of the JD(U), RCP Singh had to give up his cabinet berth after Kumar denied him another Rajya Sabha term.

Lalan Singh further spoke about a conspiracy against Kumar and said the party was exercising caution in the matter. He also took a swipe at Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan for fielding candidates against all JD(U) nominees during the Bihar election in 2020. This saw the total tally of Kumar's tally crash to 43 from 71 five years earlier.

"There was a conspiracy against CM Nitish Kumar and that is why we won only 43 seats (in the Assembly), but now we are vigilant. A model appeared in 2020 polls in the name of Chirag Paswan, while another is being made at present," he said.

He also accused RCP Singh of having his soul elsewhere while remaining in the party and working at cross purposes. "The fact is that I have become the national president of JD-U because Nitish Kumar has deputed me in the post. I am a caretaker. I cannot own the party. The problem is that some people wanted to use the party as if they owned it and had their soul elsewhere. Sooner or later he has to go. Now that he has resigned, he is free to go wherever he wants," the party national president said, without elaborating on anything.