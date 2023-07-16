Tomato price: Discounted rates at select locations in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow

In response to the skyrocketing tomato prices, the Centre has taken steps to provide relief to consumers by offering discounted tomatoes in various locations across the country. The national cooperative consumers' federation (NCCF) and the national agricultural cooperative marketing federation (NAFED) have been entrusted with the task of selling tomatoes through vans. The discounted tomato prices were effective from Friday onwards. People buy tomatoes at a discounted rate outside Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi (PTI)

“Discounted sale of tomatoes at these locations in Delhi (on Saturday, July 15). Noida locations being finalised. From (July 15), sale to begin at Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each - from 11 am onwards," Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the department of consumer affairs tweeted.

Here are the eligible locations for the discounted tomatoes:

Delhi-NCR: Faridabad, Gurugram, Ring Road, Greater Kailash Part 1, Shahin Bagh, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dwarka, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas, Mayapuri, Pitampura, Rohini Sector 20, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Timarpur, Trilok Puri, Shalimar Bagh, and Nangloi.

Lucknow: Bhootnath Market, Dandaiya Market, Front of Naveen Mandi Sthal Sitapur Road, Jawahar Bhawan, Terhipuliya, Gole Market, Chowk, Vibhuti Kand Gomti Nagar, Kaiser Bagh, Rajajipurram, and Munsi Pulia.

The NCCF has announced that tomatoes will be available at a discounted price of ₹90 per kg in these locations.

Today's tomato prices

The current tomato prices in the country have reached alarming levels. According to the department of consumer affairs, the average nationwide price of tomatoes is ₹117 per kg. In different cities, the quoted rates are as follows: ₹178/kg in Delhi, ₹150/kg in Mumbai, ₹132/kg in Chennai, and ₹100/kg in Ranchi.

Experts predict that tomato prices may continue to rise and could even reach ₹300 per kg in the coming weeks.

Why are tomato prices so high?

The fluctuation in tomato prices can be attributed to various factors. Traditionally, the peak harvesting season for tomatoes occurs from December through February. However, during July-August and October-November, tomato output is typically low. This year, the impact has been particularly severe, leading to scarcity and subsequent price hikes.

Although tomatoes are cultivated throughout India, the southern and western regions account for the majority of domestic production, contributing around 56%-58% of the total output. These regions supply tomatoes to other markets based on production seasons. Unfortunately, the monsoon season in July coincides with low production, exacerbating the supply chain disruptions and increasing transit losses, further driving up prices.

