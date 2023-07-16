Tomato price rise: Centre steps in, sells at subsidised rate of 80 per kg in Delhi, UP and Bihar

Amid soaring tomato prices, the Centre on Sunday swung into action and brought down its wholesale rate to ₹80 per kg across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said government sources.

Tomatoes were sold from anywhere between ₹ 80 per kg to ₹ 200 per kg. (PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Underlining that the relief only transpired after the Centre’s intervention, the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ministry said the tomato prices would be effective starting today.

“There has been a decrease in the wholesale prices of tomatoes due to the intervention of the government to sell it at a concessional rate of ₹90 per kg, at several locations in the country where the prices were ruling exceptionally high. After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500-plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rupees Eighty (80) per kg from today Sunday July 16th, 2023,” the sources said.

The government also suggested that the National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) would be facilitating the sale of the vegetables at a cheaper price in several locations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Patna for now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations,” sources added.

The NCCP and NAFED had already been suggested by the government on July 12 to purchase vegetables from producing states and distribute them to consuming centres at reasonable prices.

Prices of tomatoes and some other vegetables in the national capital soared to sky-rocketing rates for at least a month now, ever since a delayed monsoon hit various regions of north India, clubbed with weak rainfall.

Vegetable vendors and wholesale dealers had attributed that the same had resulted in damage to the tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of adequate supply and causing a price increase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to media reports, tomatoes were sold from anywhere between ₹80 per kg to ₹200 per kg in the same period.