Tonk gang rape: Chargesheet filed in 10 days

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 06:58 IST

The Tonk district police filed chargesheet in the Pachewar gang rape case on Thursday, within 10 days of registration of the first investigation report (FIR), officials said.

Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Adarsh Siddhu said that the FIR in the case was registered on May 6 and all the four accused were detained on the same day. On May 11, the statements of the victim were recorded in the court and the chargesheet was presented in the court on Thursday.

“The charges against the accused were found to be true under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (inducing girl for illicit inter course), 376DA (gang rape) of India Penal Code and Section 5 (kidnapping) and Section 6 (gang rape of child) under POCSO Act,” said Siddhu.

The SP added that the case has been taken in the case officer scheme to ensure maximum punishment.

A minor in Tonk district was allegedly gang raped by four persons on May 5 when she had went to relieve herself in open, the police said.

According to complaint given by the family members of the 16-year-old, she was kidnapped by four people around 8 pm who have been named in the FIR. They allegedly took her to isolated place in Islampur and took turns to rape her. The men later dropped her near a pond in Bacheda village in an unconscious condition.

The girl gradually regained consciousness and managed to reach her home. She shared the ordeal with her parents after which they went to the police station to register an FIR.

The accused were identified as Nesar Khan (22), Salman alias Khobra (20) and Zakir alias Raju Rada (22). The fourth accused is a minor.