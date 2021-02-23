Toolkit case: Delhi court to rule on Disha Ravi's bail plea today

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on the bail plea of climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the toolkit case. The Delhi Police allege that the online document was created to defame India and spread misinformation among people.

Earlier in the day, Ravi was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office to be confronted with the two other suspects -- Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob. Both are now out on transit bail and police say they may arrest them again if need be.

On February 21, the court heard the arguments during which police have Ravi's bail plea vehemently, while her counsel has rubbished all the charges levelled against her.

During the hearing, the judge asked the police whether there is evidence that proves the link between the tool kit and Republic-Day violence in Delhi. Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police, replied that the document will have to be read along with the hashtags and links it contained, which were meant to "instigate people asking them to come on streets thus resulting in public disorder". The police further said that they have arrested seven people and an investigation is on.

"The toolkit says that people should join the march of Republic Day. Police gave permission for the march and if I call people to join the march, then can I be called seditious?" Ravi’s counsel asked while rejecting the allegations of instigating violence.

The 22-year-old Ravi used to volunteer for Fridays for Future (FFF), an organisation founded by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. She used to help with the organisation's event management work in Bengaluru. The document was first publicised by Thunberg on Twitter.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 night along with two other activists. The police have claimed that the toolkit was in support of the farmers’ agitation against the three contentious laws and created with an aim to spread misinformation and incite unrest. Police also alleged a link between the tool kit and the clashes that occurred in the national capital on Republic Day.





