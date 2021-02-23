IND USA
Ravi was produced at the end of her three-day judicial custody. The police had sought a remand for five days to confront Ravi with Jacob and Muluk.(Reuters Photo)
Ravi was produced at the end of her three-day judicial custody. The police had sought a remand for five days to confront Ravi with Jacob and Muluk.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Police get Disha’s custody for a day

The bail plea of the 22-year-old is pending before additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who is expected to pass an order on the petition on Tuesday.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:09 AM IST

A Delhi court asked the Delhi Police on Monday to produce climate activist Disha Ravi before it again on Tuesday as it sent her to one day’s custodial interrogation during which she will be confronted with co-accused, lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk, in connection with the toolkit case related to the farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders.

The bail plea of the 22-year-old is pending before additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who is expected to pass an order on the petition on Tuesday.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma sent Ravi to one day’s custodial interrogation by the Delhi Police special cell, saying the remand was being granted for a shorter period than the five days sought by the police because she only has to be confronted with Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk.

Also Read | Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday

Ravi was produced at the end of her three-day judicial custody. The police had sought a remand for five days to confront Ravi with Jacob and Muluk.

“As the case involves the allegations of vituperous campaign to spread hatred and dissatisfaction to disturb peace and tranquility, to undermine sovereignty, integrity and security, the investigating authority must be provided fair time and chance within the ambit of law to reach out to truth through custodial interrogation and confrontation.

“However, at the same time, a balance has to be struck with individual’s right and considering the same, police custody remand of the accused is deemed necessary for a shorter period than required by police as only confrontation of accused with other co-accused is sought and accordingly, accused is remanded to one day {in} police custody…,” the judge said.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 in connection with an online toolkit which Delhi Police claimed was created by her in support of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws.

Jacob and Muluk were granted transit pre-arrest bail by courts in Mumbai.

On Monday, appearing for the police, public prosecutor Vikas Singh told the court the department required Ravi’s custody to question her along with the two other accused in the case who joined the probe on Monday.

He said the present request for police custody was not punishment, but rather would be helpful to Ravi because she was shifting the blame onto the other two accused.

The police, in its remand application, said that from the collective confrontation of the accused, the role played by each of them in deletion of the original Toolkit document would come to light.

Ravi’s lawyer Siddharth Agarwal opposed the demand saying she has already been questioned by the police and facts conveyed in the earlier remand application remained the same.

“How can a drug be effective for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation from the disease? If Coronil is effective for prevention, why (is the) government spending <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 crores for vaccination?” the association said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
“How can a drug be effective for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation from the disease? If Coronil is effective for prevention, why (is the) government spending 35,000 crores for vaccination?” the association said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
india news

Unethical to promote Patanjali’s Coronil without checks: IMA

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:32 AM IST
This comes days after the company relaunched its medicine as the “first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19.”
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Police said 50-year-old Bibekananda Biswal, alias Biban, was picked up from Maharashtra’s Aamby Valley township on Sunday. He was working as a plumber, allegedly masquerading as a man identified as Jalandhar Swain, said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi.
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
“Currently the system was warming up to check functioning of the software. Now that it has been proven that the software is able to handle the load, it is just a matter of time before the numbers are scaled up,” said Dr NK Arora, member, National Task Force, on Covid-19 vaccine related initiatives. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The move is meant to speed up the process when the next and the largest cohort of recipients — members of the general public who are at greater risk due to their age and existing illnesses — begin to be covered.
Prime Min9ister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Min9ister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Will make more trips till poll dates out: PM

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Congress hit out at Modi, calling him a “migratory bird” who visits the state often but does not solve any problem.
Sachiin Joshi was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case,(File Photo)
Sachiin Joshi was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case,(File Photo)
india news

Actor Sachiin Joshi sent to judicial custody in 87-cr money laundering case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Charul Shah
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • The ED claims its investigations in the case has revealed that the loans availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank have been diverted and accused Sachiin Joshi had helped promoters of Omkar Group in diversion for an amount of at least 87 crore.
Union Agriculture Minister and in-charge of the BJP Election Committee for Assam, Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Union Agriculture Minister and in-charge of the BJP Election Committee for Assam, Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Agriculture minister insulted farmers with his remarks: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:41 PM IST
In a statement, the Morcha alleged that the current protests are a consequence of "deep unhappiness" and anger that was allowed to build up in farmers' minds by the government.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is under a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case and Aircel-Maxis case.(PTI)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is under a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case and Aircel-Maxis case.(PTI)
india news

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after 2-cr deposit

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to three countries between March 1 and June 23.
Chirag Paswan, who decided to go solo in the Bihar polls, has not shied away from praising the PM, so much so that he identified himself as “Hanuman” to PM Modi’s Ram. (Videograb)
Chirag Paswan, who decided to go solo in the Bihar polls, has not shied away from praising the PM, so much so that he identified himself as “Hanuman” to PM Modi’s Ram. (Videograb)
india news

In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during the inauguration of a Railway platform at Vaniyambalam in Wandoor on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during the inauguration of a Railway platform at Vaniyambalam in Wandoor on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi said there should be no reason for women to fear walking alone at night.
Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, (HT Photo)
Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, (HT Photo)
india news

UP allocates 479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The data suggests that there are around 16,000 registered madrasas in the state (out of which 558 are aided ones) in which around 20 lakh students are enrolled.
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (File photo)
india news

'India committed to no-first-use policy under nuclear doctrine': Shringla

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Shringla said India also looks forward to the early start of negotiations on a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.
Indian Navy is keeping a sharp eye on the IOR, it is also playing a key role in the Ladakh sector. Its P-8I maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, imported from the US, are being used for surveillance of the Ladakh sector and gathering intelligence on Chinese deployments.(ANI)
Indian Navy is keeping a sharp eye on the IOR, it is also playing a key role in the Ladakh sector. Its P-8I maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, imported from the US, are being used for surveillance of the Ladakh sector and gathering intelligence on Chinese deployments.(ANI)
india news

Hindustan Shipyard to build 5 naval support vessels with Turkish help

By Rezaul H Laskar, Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, will involve transfer of technology from Turkey's Anadolu Shipyard.
Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death.(HT Photo)
Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death.(HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 recoveries in Delhi cross 626,000

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has filed a defamation suit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has filed a defamation suit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
india news

Defamation case against Amit Shah sent back to lower court after summons gaffe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • The notice was to sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata instead of Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi.
