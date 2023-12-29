Top appointments made in para forces

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal of the Union home ministry to appoint four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the paramilitary forces, according to two separate notifications issued in this regard. HT Image

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Anish Dayal Singh, who was given the additional charge of CRPF on December 1, was appointed as a full time DG of the paramilitary force.

With a strength of 300,000, the CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in the country that oversees the internal security.

“Appointment of Anish Dayal Singh, presently working as DG ITBP to the post of Director General, Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) from the date of joining the post and up to December 31, 2024 (ie the date of his superannuation or till further orders, which is earlier,” the order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said.

The central government also appointed Nina Singh, a 1989 batch IPS officer, as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Singh, who has served as the joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as before, was appointed acting DG after CISF’s former chief Sheel Vardhan Singh superannuated in August. She will be CISF’s first woman DG.

Rahul Rasgotra, at present a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), will be the new ITBP chief. Vivek Srivastava, also a special director in IB, will be DG of Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards, respectively.