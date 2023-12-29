close_game
close_game
News / India News / Top appointments made in para forces

Top appointments made in para forces

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Dec 29, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief Anish Dayal Singh, who was given the additional charge of CRPF on December 1, was appointed as a full time DG of the paramilitary force

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal of the Union home ministry to appoint four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the paramilitary forces, according to two separate notifications issued in this regard.

HT Image
HT Image

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Anish Dayal Singh, who was given the additional charge of CRPF on December 1, was appointed as a full time DG of the paramilitary force.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

With a strength of 300,000, the CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in the country that oversees the internal security.

“Appointment of Anish Dayal Singh, presently working as DG ITBP to the post of Director General, Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) from the date of joining the post and up to December 31, 2024 (ie the date of his superannuation or till further orders, which is earlier,” the order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said.

The central government also appointed Nina Singh, a 1989 batch IPS officer, as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Singh, who has served as the joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as before, was appointed acting DG after CISF’s former chief Sheel Vardhan Singh superannuated in August. She will be CISF’s first woman DG.

Rahul Rasgotra, at present a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), will be the new ITBP chief. Vivek Srivastava, also a special director in IB, will be DG of Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards, respectively.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out