Top BJP Tamil Nadu leader says DMK’s Stalin will be in power soon

BJP senior leader CP Radhakrishnan had also praised Stalin in September by calling him “the commander” who had defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Radhakrishnan, too, spoke at a family function of a DMK leader in Coimbatore.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2019 21:24 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
DMK President MK Stalin received high praise from a top Tamil Nadu BJP leader.
DMK President MK Stalin received high praise from a top Tamil Nadu BJP leader. (PTI Photo/File)
         

Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president P T Arasakumar became the second senior state BJP leader to praise political rival MK Stalin in the last three months despite his party being in an alliance with Tamil Nadu’s ruling party and DMK’s chief rival, the AIADMK.

Speaking at a local DMK MLA’s family function in Chennai, Arsakumar said Stalin had proven to be a good administrator and predicted the DMK president will soon be in power after having demonstrated he was in no hurry to become the chief minister of the state.

BJP senior leader CP Radhakrishnan had also praised Stalin in September by calling him “the commander” who had defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Radhakrishnan, too, spoke at a family function of a DMK leader in Coimbatore.

“Stalin gave good governance when he was the local administration minister. Stalin is not just the leader for the DMK men, he is also the leader for me,” Arasakumar said in Stalin’s presence at Pudukkottai MLA Periyannnan Arasu’s family function in Chennai.

Arasakumar said it was Stalin who would lead Tamil Nadu soon despite others laying a claim.

“I assure time will come soon for Stalin to lead the state. He never wanted to take the shorter route to power. Stalin could have become the CM had he wanted to, when Koovathur political drama unfolded post former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death,” the BJP leader said.

Arasakumar was referring to the then CM O Panneerselvam’s revolt against Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala, who had shifted her loyal MLAs to a resort in Koovathur village in Chennai’s south.

Stalin thanked Arasakumar for speaking “honestly” and without “any fear” of the BJP high command.

“Though Arasakumar is from the BJP, he is wishing me to become the CM. I thank him since he is honestly speaking without any fears about his party high command,” Stalin responded at the same function.

