France on Wednesday conferred the Commandeur de la Légion d’Honneur — one of the country’s highest civilian honours — on former Indian envoy to Paris, Jawed Ashraf, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations. Top French honour forex-envoy Jawed Ashraf

Ashraf, who served as envoy to France during 2020-2024, was presented the award by Ambassador Thierry Mathou during a ceremony at the French embassy on Wednesday. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1991 and was appointed chairman of the Indian Trade Promotion Organization after his retirement in 2024.

“Ambassador Ashraf’s remarkable career and personal dedication have been pivotal in accelerating and deepening the bilateral relations between our two nations,” Mathou said, adding that Ashraf’s tenure envoy to France saw landmark achievements.

“I am honoured to be conferred the Insignia of the Commander of the Legion of Honour by the French Republic. It is particularly special to follow seven great luminaries of modern India, who have been earlier recipients of this honour,” Ashraf said. He added that the award is a reflection of the high importance and priority that France attaches to its relations with India and a testimony to the extraordinary progress made in the India-France strategic partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron.

During his stint as Indian envoy to France, the two countries took several steps to deepen cooperation in strategic areas and defence, including the purchase of 36 Rafale combat jets by the Indian Air Force. Ashraf also promoted the joint development and manufacture of military hardware.

The Legion of Honour was instituted in 1802 and has several levels, including the Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer and Chevalier. The Commander of the Legion of Honour has been awarded to only seven Indians so far – JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Amartya Sen, Ravi Shankar, Satyajit Ray, SH Raza and Manna Dey. Ashraf is the first Indian diplomat to receive the honour.