Top LeT commander Abu Qatal killed by unidentified shooters in Pakistan

New Delhi: Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and close aide of Hafiz Saeed, who orchestrated attacks on civilians and security forces in Jammu region for past couple of years, was killed by unidentified shooters on Saturday night in Jhelum district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to two highly placed officials in Indian intelligence establishment. Abu Qatal was said to be a close aide of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Qatal was active since 2002-03 and was key to LeT’s operations in J&K for past couple of years. His death comes as a relief for the Indian forces.

Information gathered by Indian agencies suggests that Qatal, 43, was shot dead by unknown attackers around 7 pm on Saturday when he was travelling along with his security guards in Jhelum area.

As somebody very close to Hafiz Saeed, Qatal, officials said, oversaw the guerilla type attacks – where highly trained well-equipped foreign terrorists launched, then hid in jungles of Pir Panjal area before regrouping, instead of taking on security forces.

The NIA named Qatal in a charge sheet filed last month in connection with January 2023 twin attacks on civilians in Rajouri’s Dhangri village, in which seven civilians including two children were killed. The terrorists had first fired upon civilians in the village on January 1, killing seven, and then left an improvised explosive device (IED), which exploded the next day injuring about a dozen people.

Officials said Qatal was also behind June 9, 2024 firing on a bus carrying pilgrims that was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area. Nine people, including a local driver and conductor of the bus, were killed while 42 received injuries in the incident.

In its charge sheet filed in February 2024, NIA named Qatal along with two other LeT commanders – Saifullah alias Sajit Jutt and Mohammad Qasim.

“The trio orchestrated the recruitment and dispatch of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target innocent civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as security personnel. The attacks were carried out under the directions of these Pakistan-based handlers,” NIA said in its charge sheet.

It said that while Jutt is currently a highly placed LeT commander, and was responsible for engineering the overall conspiracy from Pakistan, along with the other two, Qasim is presently the right hand of highly placed LeT Commanders and Qatal had come to India in 2002-03 and was active in the Poonch-Rajouri range, along with other terrorists. It is believed that he went back to Pakistan in 2005.

Two others charge sheeted by the NIA are Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Hussain, both overground workers (OGWs) of the LeT and residents of Tehsil Mendhar, District Poonch. They were arrested during the probe.

“It was found during investigations that they had provided logistical support to the terrorists on the directions of Abu Qatal. Along with a juvenile, who was also apprehended for aiding and abetting the perpetrators, they had provided food, shelter, and other types of logistics support to the terrorists for approximately three months following the attack in Dhangri. They had also attempted to conceal evidence by destroying the mobile phone used for clandestine communication with the Pakistan-based LeT commanders,” NIA states.

Besides, Nisar Ahmed had received consignment of arms, ammunition and cash on the directions of Abu Qatal.