Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo among 2 terrorists killed in J&K's Baramulla

A top commander of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one other terrorist were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said. The counterterrorism operation is still underway as three more terrorists are said to be trapped in the security cordon.

Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir, said that the terrorist killed in the Baramulla encounter has been identified as Yousuf Kantroo, a top LeT commander who was on the hit list of security forces. Kumar said that Kantroo was involved in several killings of civilians and security forces personnel including the recent killing of an SPO and his brother, one soldier and a civilian in the Budgam district.

Officials said that an operation was launched in the village bordering Budgam and Baramulla last night after receiving inputs from the Budgam police. Budgam Police and the local army unit conducted the counterterrorism operation and the firing continued intermittently during the night.

In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the central government has designated at least seven individuals as terrorists in the last fortnight. These include Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, JeM commander Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, Hafiz Talha Saeed, Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar.

