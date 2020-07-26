e-paper
Home / India News / Top Odisha cop robbed of gold chain and bangles at gunpoint

Top Odisha cop robbed of gold chain and bangles at gunpoint

According to the police, since the miscreants attempted to snatch the gold chain from the DSP’s neck, she raised an alarm following which her husband rushed out of the house.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A complaint has been lodged at the Kharavela Nagar police station.
A complaint has been lodged at the Kharavela Nagar police station.(GETTY IMAGES.)
         

A deputy superintendent of police in Odisha was robbed of her gold chain, ear rings and bangles at gun point on Sunday morning.

DSP (Vigilance) Tanuja Mohanty was standing in front of her official residence at Unit-3 area of Bhubaneswar this morning when two bike-borne miscreants rode up and asked for some personal details. Before she could reply, they pointed a gun at her and asked her to hand over all the gold jewellery she was wearing.

According to the police, since the miscreants attempted to snatch the gold chain from the DSP’s neck, she raised an alarm following which her husband rushed out of the house. “However one of them threatened the DSP’s husband with the same gun. They then escaped from the spot after the incident,” a police official of Kharavela Nagar police station said.

A complaint has been lodged at the Kharavela Nagar police station.

