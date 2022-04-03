‘Top Union minister told me I could stay,’ says Chirag Paswan on Delhi bungalow eviction row

Lok Janshakti Party (R) leader Chirag Paswan responded to the 12 Janpath, Delhi, bungalow eviction row, on Saturday, and said that he had been humiliated by the move and had the support of a Union minister.

Paswan alleged that a day prior to the eviction earlier this week, he was assured by a “top Union Minister” that he could stay on. “I had decided to vacate 12, Janpath. I am intrigued that on the night prior to the mayhem by security forces, I was summoned by a top minister in the Union cabinet who told me I could stay on and even called a colleague to say let’s not be harsh on Chirag. He is the future of Bihar,” the Jamui MP claimed.

According to media reports, in 1990, the Janpath bungalow had initially been allotted to LJP founder and Chirag Paswan’s father, Ram Vilas Paswan. Even after his death in 2020, the Paswan family continued to stay in the ministerial bungalow. In 2021, an eviction order was issued by the Directorate of Estates and multiple reminders were sent to the family. The Delhi high court has dismissed a plea against the eviction order. “This is not your party headquarters. Move out, sir. The process has commenced,” a HC bench said.

The Jamui MP said that the way in which “force” was sent to their residence upset him. “They threw photos of my father on the ground… I had to vacate the house someday, if not today then tomorrow, I am not upset about that,” he said. He further claimed that women constables pushed his house helpers while officers stomped on his parents’ bed.

Supporting Paswan and slamming the BJP-led government, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “Ram Vilas Paswan (late LJP founder) had stood by the BJP till the end. The BJP set the bungalow of ‘Hanuman’ on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders.”

BJP spokespersons were unavailable for comment on the issue.