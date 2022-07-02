KCR counters 'You are next' jibe, dares BJP to topple his govt; 'Then I will...'

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday threw a challenge to the BJP and said he will be waiting for the BJP to topple his government in Telangana, as BJP leaders are claiming, he added. "I am waiting for that. I will become free and then will topple your government in the Centre," the chief minister said as he welcomed the opposition's presidential election candidate Yashwant Sinha, hours before PM Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad to attend BJP's national executive meeting. Also Read: 'Have biryani, Irani chai and learn': KTR's welcome message to BJP leaders. Watch video

Live: TRS welcomes Presidential election candidate Sri @YashwantSinha ji https://t.co/EnUOo65vPJ — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) July 2, 2022

Like the last few times, KCR and his ministers were not present to receive PM Modi at Begumpet airport but received Yashwant Sinha at the same airport a few hours earlier.

South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday warned KCR for 'below-the belt' posters in Hyderabad targetting PM Modi and said, “It's your turn next, KCR Garu.”

KCR & @trspartyonline have hit new low in public discourse with the below the belt posters in Hyderabad.



Want to remind them that all those who have employed such language in past against Sri @narendramodi Ji have been decimated politically.



It’s your turn next, KCR Garu. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 2, 2022

At the TRS event for Yashwant Sinha, KCR said it is a strange thing that a Union minister sitting in Hyderabad claims that after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, it is time for the fall of the TRS government in Telangana. "Okay then. Make our government fall. I am also waiting for that so that I become free and then topple the government in Delhi,” KCR said. “Crisis shows the way to revolution. Telangana people have fought for 60 years to get their identity. We will fight another war if need be,” the chief minister said.

"We have 119 seats here. TRS and friendly parties have 3/4th majority. Then our numbers went up. We have 103-104 MLAs and the friendly party has 7 MLAs," KCR said.

"Whatever is happening in the country is wrong. In such a situation, we should not keep quiet. We need a change, but not any kind of change -- we need to bring in a qualitative change in Indian politics," KCR said referring to the recent Agnipath scheme, and the Udaipur killing among other issues.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the TRS is scared that their government will fall. "CM's son cannot become CM. BJP is getting stronger and they (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana. We do not do corruption and parivaar raj. We have a democracy, even a normal worker becomes CM, PM and the President," he said.

