'Have biryani, Irani chai and learn': KTR's welcome message to BJP leaders. Watch video

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao extended a welcome to the BJP leaders attending the party's national executive committee meeting being held in Hyderabad this weekend and said they must enjoy the beautiful city of Hyderabad and then learn something to implement in their states.

The two-day national executive meeting will take place at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in Kondapur.

"Welcome, no problem. Have Hyderabad's biryani and Irani chai," KTR said addressing a party meeting on Friday. "The BJP will have a two-day circus. Whatever BJP is telling is all lies. One BJP leader will come to each constituency. Let them come. They should see the 24-hour electricity in Telangana. Let us talk about Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Let them see the water connections at every house. Explain all our schemes to the BJP leaders coming to the villages. They should salute the people of Telangana for their contribution to the nation," the minister said.

The invitation was also extended on Twitter as KTR posted photos of the places where the BJP leaders should visit. Calling them 'jumla jeevis', KTR wrote, "Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani and Irani Chai."

The party's national executive meeting has already stirred a row with reports that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not welcome PM Modi at the airport, though he will receive Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate at Begumpet airport just a couple of hours before PMModi's arrival. Only one TRS minister has been deputed to receive PM Modi, while others including the chief minister will receive Yashwant Sinha.

