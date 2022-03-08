Tourism minister Kishan Reddy scolds ASI officials for poor cleanliness at Gwalior Fort

BHOPAL/GWALIOR: Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy scolded the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for poor cleanliness at the Gwalior Fort. A video of the minister, who is on a 2-day visit to Gwalior, has gone viral on social media in which he is seen scolding the ASI officials.

Minister Reddy visited the Karna Mahal, Sahastrabahu Temple and Mansingh Mahal built on the fort.

“Will I have to sweep this with a broom? Then it will be cleaned. Why did you call me here when you can’t clean it? If you don’t have an employee, you can outsource it for one or two days. Will it cost much? You called the minister but can’t clean the place,” the minister said.

Member of Parliament Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present there. Reddy said that efforts are being made to improve all the tourist places of the country, including Gwalior.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes that footfall of tourists should be increased at the historical monuments of the country under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We see that people go to Singapore and many foreign cities, but there are many historical and beautiful buildings in India where a few people visit. I appeal to the people to reach these ancient tourist places in maximum numbers,” he added.

He reprimanded the officials for the filth and said, “All tourist places should be clean, filth will not be tolerated at all.”